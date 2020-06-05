Not Tiger Shroff, dad Jackie Shroff and sister Krishna enjoy a cycle ride in the rains; See PHOTO

After returning from his farmhouse, Jackie Shroff goes on a cycle ride with daughter Krishna Shroff; Take a look

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Jackie Shroff was away from his family at their farmhouse which is located between Mumbai and Pune, however, finally, the veteran actor is back to Mumbai. And today, Jackie’s daughter, Krishna Shroff, took to social media to post a video wherein she and daddy Jackie are enjoying cycling on the streets of Mumbai while enjoying the Mumbai showers.

In the said video, we can see Jackie Shroff dressed in a white kurta, riding a bicycle by the sea while enjoying the rains, and an excited Krishan can be heard cheering for her father as he paddles ahead of her. When Jackie Shroff was stuck at the farmhouse, wife Ayesha Shroff revealed that the actor is happy in the company of his plants spread across his approximately 44,000 square feet garden. When Ayesha was asked as to what is the Bharat actor up to at the farmhouse, she had said that he had gone to the farmhouse to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie will next be seen in starrer Sooryavanshi, and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and also, Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer Mumbai Saga.

