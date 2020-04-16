Not Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani is in awe of his mom as she shares a selfie; Calls her ‘Pretty’

Malang actress Disha Patani reacts to Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff's candid photo and called her ‘Pretty’; Take a look

is a true-blue social media queen because she makes sure to share her latest photos, workout videos and selfies with her Instafam. Not just this, Disha often leaves comments on other actor’s posts and today, not Tiger Shroff, but this Malang actress left a comment on Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff’s photo as the latter shared a candid click. Alongside Ayesha’s candid photo, Disha wrote, “Pretty” and well, we totally love how Disha interacts with Tiger’s family.

A few days back, Disha left a comment on Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff’s photo wherein she was seen wearing a bikini and Disha had appreciated her body and the latter had credited Disha for being her inspiration. Now amidst the lockdown, it is being heavily reported that Disha is staying with Tiger at his Mumbai residence because before the lockdown, Disha Patani posted a video with Krishna Shroff as they spent some girl-time together and made funny TikTok videos. And in the latest, Krishna Shroff shared a photo of herself in which she gave the credit of her makeup to Disha and what is interesting is that in the photo, it seems that the reflection that appears of the person clicking Krishna’s photo was of Disha.

Ever since Tiger and Disha shared screen space in Baaghi 2, it is being reported that the two are dating each other, however, Tiger has always maintained that they are good friends and what he likes about Disha is the fact that she has no tantrums. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Ek Villain 2.

