Not Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani is in awe of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha’s photo and so are we

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

While Tiger Shroff is in Mumbai and was papped outside a recording studio yesterday, daddy Jackie Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff have jetted off to their farm house. Thanks to social media, Ayesha Shroff posted photos from the farm and was the first one to heart the photos. Krishna Shroff, too, posted a series of photos and videos on social media, giving us a sneak-peek into their farm life, and today, when Ayesha Shroff, posted a throwback photo with husband and Bharat actor, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani was the first one to heart the photo as she left lovestruck emoticons.

Well, we all know that Disha shares an amazing rapport with Tiger’s family and often, she indulges in a social media banter with Ayesha and Krishna and we totally love their PDA. On Disha Patani ‘s birthday, the Malang actress was snapped at Tiger Shroff’s house as she was seen chilling with the fam-jam and also, recorded Tik-Tok videos with Ayesha and Krishna.

As we all know, ever since Tiger and Disha came together in Baaghi 2, the two have been reported to be dating each other and during a recent interview, when Disha was asked about dating Tiger, she had said she has been trying to impress Tiger and she is hoping that since she has done a lot of stunts in Bharat, he might get impressed. “Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice,” shared Disha.

