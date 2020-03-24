Not Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani hangs out with Krishna Shroff amid quarantine as the actress shares a fun video

Today, Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a fun video with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. Take a look!

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the entire world has come to a standstill, with the government urging the people of the country to stay indoors. While film shootings were halted way before, B-town celebs are enjoying their quarantine period, and often, they post their updates on social media. While is busy washing utensils and is enjoying a midnight workout at home, has been trying his hands at cooking, and has been playing board games with sister Shaheen and in the latest, we have a video of who is seen enjoying and having a fun time with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. That’s right!

Yesterday, Disha Patani shared a video on social media wherein she and Krishna Shroff were seen having a whale of a time while recording a Tik Tok video. While Disha Patani looked pretty in a white t-shirt and shorts, what caught our attention was the fact that both of them were sporting Bindis in the video. Well, for all those who don’t know, Disha Patani shares an amazing bond with Krishna Shroff and the two are often seen chilling together and also working out in the gym.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and during Malang success party, Anil Kapoor had made an appearance wearing a mask. Next, Disha will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and post Bharat, this is the second time that Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan.

Check out Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff's video here:

