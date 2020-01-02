Not Tiger Shroff but his mom finds Disha Patani ‘cute’ and we have proof; Check it out

On the work front, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Baaghi 3.

A few days back, had jetted off to Japan to ring in the New Years and thanks to social media, this Bharat actress made sure to treat her fans to her vacay photos and videos. From gorging on yummy food to doing everything touristy, Disha Patani’s winter tales was all things dreamy and amidst a host of photos, what caught our attention was a comment by Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff.

In the photo, Disha Patani looks cute as a button as she is striking a pose in Japan and Ayesha Shroff wrote, “So cute”. Well, we don’t know about alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff but his mother approves of Disha and considers her cute. That said, as we speak, Disha is back to the bay as she was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Often, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, too, indulges in social media PDA with Disha and the two openly shower praises on each other. Although rumour mill is abuzz with Tiger and Disha’s love affair but during a recent interview, Krishna had stated that Tiger Shroff is 100 per cent single.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite and next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, Disha will be seen recreating Abhishek Bachchan’s song- Dus Bahane in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.

Credits :Instagram

Read More