Not Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha REACTS as Disha Patani nails the butterfly kick in a throwback video

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.
9848 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani nails a butterfly kick
Disha Patani, as we speak, is shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Bhai. Thanks to social media, this diva makes sure to update her Instafam with latest photos and BTS videos. While yesterday, Disha shared a video from the sets of Radhe while getting dolled up for the shoot, today, she shared a video wherein she is seen nailing the butterfly kick. Soon after, not Tiger Shroff but his mother, Ayesha Shroff, left a comment on Disha’s post which read, “Wowwwwww deeeeshu..”

As per reports, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are shooting for a dance sequence somewhere in the hills and after the song shoot, Salman is supposed to return to ND Studios to complete his 15-day work schedule on the film. While Disha has been updating fans with some BTS photos, Salman Khan, too, took to social media to share a photo from the sets of Radhe and alongside the photo, his caption read, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe…” In the photo, Salman was seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

Butterfly kick

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

ALSO READ: Disha Patani switches on work mode and dolls up for shoot of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Watch

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

