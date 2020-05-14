Not Tiger Shroff, sister Krishna is in awe of Disha Patani’s sun kissed selfies and so are we; See PHOTOS

Today, Disha Patani posted a series of sun-kissed selfies on social media and Tiger Shroff’s sister was all hearts for them; Take a look

has been posting candid sun-kissed photos on her social media during the lockdown and thanks to that, all of her fans are content because since we all can’t step outside, there are no new paparazzi photos of the diva. Earlier, we used to often snap Disha Patani outside the gym or outside a salon or for her lunch dates with Tiger Shroff, but sadly, given the current state of affairs, it seems like a dream before we could snap celebs out and about the city. Now yesterday, Disha Patani posted a no make-up selfie on social media and amidst a host of comments, one comment that caught our attention was a comment from Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff.

In the photo, this Malang actress is seen sporting a black t-shirt with her favourite anime character Goku printed on it and soon after, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped a comment as she wrote, “Your skin is freaking AMAZING! What you using? @dishapatani,” and to this, Disha replied, “@kishushroff look who is talking, you’re flawless ..” Well, we totally love Krishna and Disha’s social media PDA and from discussing clothes to giving credit to each other for their make up, we totally love Disha and Krishna’s relationship.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring . Now, as per reports, it is being said that the makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa have approached Disha Patani to perform a special song alongside Allu Arjun in the film, however, there is no confirmation on the same.

