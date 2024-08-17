Not using Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘star power’ resulted in failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal, feels Imtiaz Ali: ‘He’s so accessible that you forget…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal had high expectations but didn't live up to them. Director Imtiaz Ali later acknowledged that Khan's approachable nature led him to overlook the importance of fully utilizing the actor's immense stardom in the film. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan is so accessible that you forget just how massive he really is” adding, “That down-to-earth nature made me overlook the need to leverage his stardom in the film.”

In a conversation with Mid-day, Imtiaz Ali reflected on the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal, acknowledging that he didn’t capitalize on Shah Rukh Khan's immense stardom. He admitted that Khan's approachable and humble nature made him forget to emphasize the actor's star power in the film.

Looking back, Imtiaz Ali admitted he may have misjudged the situation. He explained that if he had taken Shah Rukh Khan's stardom into greater consideration, he would have approached the film differently. He added, "I wouldn’t have made it overly ‘filmy,’ but I would have added elements like flashbacks and scenes that could showcase his strengths as both an actor and a superstar. I didn’t factor that in, and it showed."

Imtiaz Ali also reflected on his filmmaking philosophy, noting that his focus has always been on the narrative. He explained that his approach to films, much like his work in television and theatre, prioritizes the story above everything else. For him, the actors serve to bring that story to life, but the story itself is always the central focus, shaping the entire creative process, including his own role in it.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan took the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal with a positive attitude. In an interview with Telegraph India, he admitted to feeling disappointed about letting down his fans, explaining that he was drawn to the simplicity of the story, which focused on two people crossing paths over a lost ring. He saw it as an organic, slice-of-life narrative. However, staying true to his humorous side, SRK joked that after that experience, he’s ready for something much bigger, saying, “No more slice-of-life, this time I need a whole pumpkin.”

In 2017, Jab Harry Met Sejal, a Bollywood romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, starred Shah Rukh Khan as a European tour guide and Anushka Sharma as a young woman searching for her engagement ring. Set against scenic European locales, the film explores themes of love and self-discovery as the pair embarks on a journey that evolves beyond a simple search into a deeper connection.

Advertisement

Despite the star power and captivating visuals, the movie received mixed reviews, with critics noting its uneven tone and lackluster plot, though fans praised the chemistry between the lead actors and the soundtrack by Pritam. Though commercially underwhelming, it remains notable for its introspective take on romance and character development.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he eats only one meal in entire day; ‘I go to sleep at 5 am and wake up around…’