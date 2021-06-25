  1. Home
  2. entertainment

A not well Irrfan Khan braved it with a smile in old video shared by wife Sutapa: I crave for your indulgences

Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to share a glimpse of a smiling Irrfan Khan in a throwback video from Angrezi Medium shoot days. Her heartbreaking note & Irrfan's smile left netizens emotional.
38900 reads Mumbai
Irrfan Khan old video snap A not well Irrfan Khan braved it with a smile in old video shared by wife Sutapa: I crave for your indulgences
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a surprising emotional yet heartbreaking treat, late Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an old video of the actor from the sets of Angrezi Medium on Friday. In the video, he is seen spending time with his team while chilling the vanity van in his character look. Remembering him in her note, Sutapa expressed that she was missing him. She also revealed that the late actor was not well on that day, yet he is seen smiling in the video. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the video. In the video, Irrfan is seen enjoying the song 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' while his team indulges in a game of cards. He is seen replying to Sutapa in a sweet manner in the throwback video. Sutapa wrote, "Three years ago with irrfan's team in London shooting.he wasn't well this particular day but who can tell..hated playing cards but tirelessly witnessed reading his book and saw us playing even in the makeup van.i crave for your indulgences Irrfan#shootingwaits #AngreziMedium#wivesenjoying#imissyou." With this note, Sutapa left netizens and fans of Irrfan emotional. 

Take a look:

As soon as Sutapa shared the video, fans began remembering the legacy left behind by the late actor. Actress Tillotama Shome was left emotional. She wrote, "Eastern bon, I just want to curl up in your pocket for a few hours. Thank you for sharing this. Who can tell indeed..." A fan wrote, "So much love for this man. And for you."

Post Irrfan's demise, his wife and son Babil Khan have been sharing old memories on social media. Each of their posts evokes an emotional reaction from fans of the late actor. Actor Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for 2 years. His last big-screen release was Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. 

Also Read|Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 times the legend spoke from his eyes in films that words never could

Credits :Sutapa Sikdar Instagram

You may like these
Babil recalls memories of Irrfan Khan clicking him while Sutapa & Ayaan shaved his head, days before his death
Remembering Irrfan: Sutapa pens an emotional note about night before his demise, 'changing of name' & NSD days
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa shares Babil Khan's emotional PIC from a show as she calls him ‘Kadak Launda’
Babil Khan sums up 'Baba' Irrfan and 'Mamma' Sutapa Sikdar's 35 year journey from NSD with priceless PICS
Sutapa Sikdar remembers late husband Irrfan Khan & pens an emotional note; Says ‘Sending you the tightest hug’
Sutapa Sikdar gives emotional speech at IFFI; says ‘Irrfan’s finish line came too soon, but he played well’
Anonymous 1 hour ago

How I miss this man. Went away too soon.never missed his movies. What an actor. Miss you Irfan.

close