Noted Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who turned down Padma Shri award, passes away at 90

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, a renowned Bengali singer, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 90 after suffering a major heart attack, according to a medical official of the hospital where she breathed her last. Due to ill health, the singer had been in the hospital since the last week of January. Sandhya is survived by her daughter. The singer collaborated with notable music directors like Salil Chaudhury, Anil Biswas, SD Burman, Naushad and Madan Mohan. She was also the recipient of Banga Bibhushan award by the state government and the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer by the National Film Academy.

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's blood pressure had decreased earlier in the day, therefore she was put on vasopressor support. A senior medical official told PTI that she passed away as a result of a massive heart attack at around 7.30 p.m. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as heart problems, multi-organ malfunction, and a femur fracture caused by a fall. The singer reportedly had experienced breathlessness in January and was transported from her home to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, who had even visited the late singer during her initial days in the hospital, penned down an emotional note in memory of Sandhya ji. She wrote, “Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora."

Recently, Sandhya ji had been offered a Padma Shri award. However, she had refused the central government officials who contacted her via telephone when they told her about the award.

