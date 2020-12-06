Noted Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 84 due to age related health issues

Ravi Patwardhan was last seen in the popular Marathi serial Agabai Sasubai and had reportedly even resumed shooting from home.

The year 2020 hasn't been easy at all! The film industry lost another noted and veteran Marathi and Hindi actor Ravi Patwardhan on Sunday. The well-known actor and theatre performer breathed his last on Sunday morning. He was last seen in the famous Marathi serial Agabai Sasubai and had reportedly even resumed shooting from home. Patwardhan's demise was confirmed by the show's producer Sunil Bhosle.

Speaking to Indian Express, Bhosle said, "I had spoken to him just some fifteen days back because we had to start shooting for our show. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we had made some changes in the story in a way that he was able to shoot from home. He was shooting till the very end. He died of age related health issues; he was 84 years old. In February he had two heart attacks, and he had recovered.” Take a look at Patwardhan's photo shared by a cast member earlier this year:

He further added, "As he was shooting from home, I had told him that it would be great to see him back on sets in the post Covid-19 times. And he had said, ‘i am not sure if that would happen'”, Bhosle added. Patwardhan's most notable Hindi film was Tezab and he was also seen in films like Jhanjaar, Bond and Yeshwant.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also mourned the demise of Patwardhan as he took to Twitter to tweet his condolence message.

आपल्या भारदस्त व्यक्तिमत्वाने नाटक, टीव्ही मालिका तसेच मराठी आणि हिंदी सिनेसृष्टी गाजविणारे ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते रवी पटवर्धन यांच्या निधनाने रंगभूमीचा सच्चा सेवक हरपला आहे.

मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो.

त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहोत.

ॐ शान्ति — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 6, 2020

Rest In Peace, Ravi Patwardhan!

