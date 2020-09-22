Noted Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passes away after contracting Covid 19 last week

Ashalata Wabgaonkar was 79 and in critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend. She passed away on early Tuesday morning.

Renowned Marathi, Hindi film and stage actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away after a four-day battle with Covid-19 at a private hospital in Satara. She was 79. She was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend and passed away on early Tuesday morning.

Popularly known as Ashalata, the Goa-born actress had reportedly contracted the infection during the shooting of a Marathi TV show. As per reports, 20 other crew members of the TV show have also tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, Ashalata Wabgaonkar is survived by a son and her last rites will be performed in Satara.

Actress Renuka Shahane also mourned the senior actress' demise on social media. Confirming the news, Shahane tweeted in Marathi, "Today has been a frustrating day. Covid took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me by saying "Baby". A heartfelt tribute (sic)."

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

A well-known and popular face in the film and theatre industry, Ashalata has acted in over 100 Marathi and Hindi films. She starred as Amitabh Bachchan's step mother in Zanjeer and in films like Woh Saat Din, Namak Halaal and Yaadon Ki Kasam. The late Basu Chatterjee, who passed away in June this year, introduced her in Apne Paraye for which she was nominated for her supporting role.

