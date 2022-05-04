Nothing can beat Vicky Kaushal’s swag in the recent airport spotting; Check it out

Vicky Kaushal never fails to grab all the attention of his fans when he makes an appearance. The actor is quite busy as he has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty for which he keeps doing to and fro Mumbai. Today too the URI: The Surgical Strike actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for an unknown destination. The actor looked cool in his casual attire and was a sight to behold. We bet his fans would not be able to lift their eyes from him and indeed his swag was unmissable.

In the video, we can see him wearing a black coloured hoodie. The sleeves on one side had a different pattern and we could see him lifting his sleeves while he walked toward the entrance gate. The actor paired his hoodie with grey coloured cargo pants and completed his look with white shoes. Vicky wore a cap and black sunglasses and also greeted the paps with a hello.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan on Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. The first look of the film was released recently and it has already created a lot of hype. Moreover, Vicky recently wrapped up another film with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Vicky will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

