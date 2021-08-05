Nothing but Dapper: Ranveer Singh is a true Gucci lover and THESE pictures are proof

Besides his energetic performances in the films, actor Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion style. Ranveer often treats his fans with fascinating sartorial experiments and leaves them impressed. The Ram Leela actor loves luxury brands, but among all, Gucci makes it to the top of his list. He is often seen donning outfits from the fashion brand. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram space and posted some good-looking pictures. Ranveer was dressed in a comfy Gucci t-shirt, trousers teamed up with sports shoes and a sassy cap. 

Ranveer’s mid-week glam on Instagram was an inspiration for all fashionistas. Goes without saying, the pictures were a massive treat for the actor’s fans. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been in the headlines after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Baiju Bawra. Recent reports have suggested that he has been finalised for Sanjay 's upcoming film. This would mark the fourth collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. Previously, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor was offered the script. 

Take a look: 

Apart from that, Ranveer is currently working with Karan Johar's in their next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Ranveer has quite a busy slate ahead of him. The actor has '83 lined up for release. He will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev alongside Deepika Padukone who will be seen as his on screen wife in the film. It is helmed by Kabir Khan. Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar pending for release. Amid the pandemic, Ranveer shot for Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Oh grow up!! He is totally his own man!! An absolute individual and he is fooling all if you idiots who is taking him seriously!! And he us laughing all the way to the bank while you sit around with sour faces!!! Lighten up!!!!!!!
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : He loves it only cause now he is getting paid by them to wear their clothes. Don't fall for any facade portrayed by this con nam
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Eeeks he is wearing Pearl earrings & necklace , what a bloody joker deepika married ? Time to come out of the closet lol
REPLY 1 11 hours ago

