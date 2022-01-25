Nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Taslima Nasreen clarifies surrogacy tweet after Twitter outrage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dropped a major surprise announcement on January 21. The couple shared that they’ve welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Best wishes poured in from all quarters for the couple, but soon after the announcement writer Taslima Nasrin made a series of posts about surrogacy which resulted in Twitter outrage.

Since Taslima’s tweets came soon after Priyanka’s announcement, social media users felt it was an attack on the celeb couple. Taslima’s tweets read as “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?”.

Her next tweet read, “Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego.”

While many social media users sided with the author’s opinion, others slammed her for the remarks.

On Monday, after Twitter outrage, Taslima took to her Twitter handle and clarified her statement. She clearly mentioned that her opinion wasn’t projected towards Priyanka and Nick in any way and even pulled out older tweets the ‘Sky is Pink’ actress had posted for her.

Her new tweets read as, “My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple.”

In the in line tweet, she said, “Many support surrogacy as 'individual choice', but do not support any 'individual opinion' if that opinion is critical of surrogacy. Some intolerant folks went further to ban my twitter handle. Actually they do not support anything 'individual', they support collective arrogance (sic).”

Announcing the good news, Priyanka and Nick on their social media handles wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much”.

