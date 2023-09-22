'Nothing gives me more joy than...': Dia Mirza expresses desire to get recognized more as an artist

Dia Mirza is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. In 2000, she won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International after being crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 2000. Post that, Dia made her acting debut with the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. With films like Dum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Thappad, Bheed, Call My Agent and many more, she carved a niche for herself. Recently, the actress opened up about how she wants to get more recognition as an artist in the industry while also expressing her gratefulness for all the roles she did in her acting career.

Dia Mirza expresses desire to get recognized more as an artist

In a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Dia Mirza opened up about how she has become a part-time actor while stating that she deserves more recognition as an artist in the film industry. The actress said, "When you are a full time activist, then you end up being a part time actor. But having said that, the truth is that nothing gives me more joy than being a part of storytelling that can affect change. And I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been coming along."

Dia further added, "So the activist in me is even satisfied with the stories that I managed to be a part of. I don’t know whether the industry really recognises the fact that I care deeply about being an artiste."

In the same interview, Mirza said that she feels she has so much to give through her life experiences, the kind of extraordinary human stories that she gets to "witness and appreciate and empathize and understand." According to Dia, all of these contribute to the actor that she is. "And I’m always raring to go and I have so much to offer. I just wish more people would cast me, quite frankly," said Dia.

Speaking about her professional front, Dia Mirza was recently seen in Made In Heaven Season 2. Directed by Nitya Mehra; Zoya Akhtar; Reema Kagti; Prashant Nair; Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan, the Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer brought a lot of new faces including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, and Sarah Jane Dias were seen in the series too.

