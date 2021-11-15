Nothing gold can stay: Sutapa Sikdar remembers an autumn day with Irrfan Khan as she quotes Robert Frost; PIC

It’s been over a year since Irrfan Khan left this world for a journey beyond, and his absence still pierces people’s hearts. Over these past one and a half years, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan – have found strength and peace in remembering the little moments spent with the 'The Lunchbox' actor. And as they share these moments with Irrfan’s fans and admirers on the internet, they get a chance to have a glimpse and understanding of Irrfan’s life with his loved ones even after he is gone.

Tonight, netizens get such a glimpse yet again, as Sutapa took to her Instagram space to share a memory of Irrfan from three years ago. A few moments back, Sutapa posted a picture of Irrfan Khan on the gram. In the picture, Irrfan can be seen seated on a bench inside what is presumably a park. Irrfan has a glow around him, which has been characteristic of his persona and aura. Dressed in cozy winter clothes, the actor can be seen extending a palm with a few grains to a pigeon resting on the tabletop. The golden hour sun and the fallen autumn leaves covering the ground like a carpet all around make the picture even more beautiful.

Sharing this memory, Sutapa captioned the post with a few lines from a Robert Frost poem that fit the context perfectly. The poem caption read, ‘#autumn "Nature’s first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf’s a flower; But only so an hour.Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay.’ #Robertfrost#todaythreeyearsago#irrfan”.

Take a look:

