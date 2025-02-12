Nothing much, just Vicky Kaushal calling wife Katrina Kaif ‘vichitra prani’ and still sounding romantic: WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They often take to social media to express their love and affection for each other. Their cute banter is extremely loved by the fans. This time was no different as Katrina shared Vicky’s endearing ‘description’ of her. The Chhaava actor called his wife ‘vichitra praani’ and still sounded romantic.

Today, February 12, 2025, two days before Valentine’s Day, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of her husband Vicky Kaushal. In the clip, Vicky was seen sitting in their home. After a small laugh, he told Katrina, “Vichitra kintu satya praani hai aap (You are a strange but true creature).”

The actress captioned the video, “My dear hubbys description of me,” accompanied by an angel emoji.

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal describing Katrina Kaif:

In the past, Vicky Kaushal has shared that his wife always gives him honest feedback about his work. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India for the Actors Roundtable last year, Bollywood stars talked about what helped them stay grounded.

Vicky said, “Even I have a wife that jis din tareef mil jati hai, mujhe lagta hai pata nahi kya kar liya maine. Kabhi kabar mujhe lagta hai ki itna bhi aaina mat dikhao mujhe (Even I have a wife that the day I get the praise, I feel like I don't know what I have done. Sometimes I feel that don’t show me the mirror this much).”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on December 9, 2024. On the special day, Katrina posted a beautiful selfie with her husband from their vacation. Her caption read, “Dil tu, jaan tu… (My heart, my life),” along with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been busy promoting his upcoming period drama Chhaava with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The Laxman Utekar directorial is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcements of Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects.