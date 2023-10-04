‘Nothing prepares you for the pain…’: New mom Ileana D'Cruz appears worried in new pic with baby Koa

Of late, actress Ileana D'Cruz has been making headlines, not for her commendable acting skills but for sharing some peek-a-boo moments with her little boy Koa Phoenix Dolan. From celebrating a week of being his mother to recently sharing a cute picture of the baby as he clocked 2 months, the new mom is enjoying motherhood and spending time with her little one. A while ago, Ileana shared a picture with the baby. But this time, the mother wasn’t cheerful. In fact, she looked tensed as the baby was hurting.

Mom Ileana D'Cruz appears worried in new pic with baby Koa

Rustom actress Ileana D'Cruz is currently at home, taking care of her first child, a baby boy named Koa who was born on August 1. She has been taking to her Instagram and giving us adorable glimpses of her baby and of the fun time the mommy and son are having. But recently when she posted a selfie with her little one, the new mom looked a little worked up. The picture showed half of Ileana’s face with the baby calmly resting on her shoulder. Her patent smile was replaced by a frown indicating something was amiss. On reading the post, it was evident that Koa was hurting and dealing with some kind of pain. Captioning the pic, the Raid actress wrote, “Nothing prepares you for the pain you feel when your little one is hurting.”

Take a look at the picture:

About Ileana D'Cruz

The Indian-born Portuguese actress has worked in several Indian movies across languages and genres. While she was working on a couple of movies, Ileana D'Cruz gave everyone a shocker by announcing her pregnancy. Then on August 5, the actress announced the arrival of her baby Koa Phoenix Dolan which reportedly means a warrior and fearless. This created curiosity among people who started looking for hints that could lead them to Ileana’s secret partner. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Ileana married her beau Michael Dolan on May 13. The actress has also once shared a picture with her mystery man on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Date Night”.

