Now, there is no distraction: Sidharth Malhotra on the pros of films releasing on OTT platforms

has recently delivered one of the most successful films of his career ‘Shershaah’ where he played the character of Captain Vikram Batra who fought bravely against the enemy during the Kargil war. Shershaah was released on an OTT platform due to theaters being shut in the pandemic. Sidharth received some great reviews for his sincere performance in the film by the audiences and critics alike. Shershaah also starred Kiara Advani in the leading part as the actress was also praised for her heartfelt performance.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sidharth spoke about the OTT platform release and said, “To give them full credit, OTT platforms have removed the burden of numbers to judge a film. Pehle kya hota tha, even good numbers could override bad stories, usually it was like, ‘Paisa toh banaya na eventually’ There is nothing wrong in that. [But] once you negate that you are just looking at a film bare, what it makes you feel and not getting influenced by what it did at the box office.” He further added, “Now, there is no distraction (with OTT releases), you have the option of watching it for half an hour, rewinding it, watching it again... it speaks volumes about this medium.”

Sidharth further spoke about receiving immense praise for his performance in the film and said, “It is such an amazing feeling to get this kind of love and respect for your performance, which is unlike my past films. I am geared up for future work. I dived back into it within a couple of days after Shershaah. I have been doing that so I get this response every time I do a film”.