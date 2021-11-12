NSUI protests outside Kangana Ranaut’s residence, demands withdrawal of Padma Shri; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut is back in the headlines after her latest controversial comment regarding India gaining Independence in 2014. At a recent event, Kangana termed the Indian Independence of 1947 a mere 'bheekh' and claimed that the country truly became free after the Modi-led BJP government came into power in 2014. Following this, several have criticized the actress for her statement. Amid this, the NSUI today protested outside her residence and demanded that she withdraw her Padma Shri Award which was recently conferred to her.

The National Students Union of India or NSUI, which is the students' wing of the Indian National Congress, today staged a protest against Kangana Ranaut outside her residence. This has come after her controversial statement on India's Independence, which has hurt people's sentiments regarding the freedom fighters and their struggle and sacrifices towards attaining sovereign rule. The NSUI has demanded that Kangana should give back her Padma Shri which the Panga actress was honoured with on November 8th, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Watch the video here:

Many leaders from the ruling and opposition parties have slammed Kangana for her comment. Yesterday, The Quint mentioned in its report that a National Executive Member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Preeti Sharma, took to Twitter to post two photos. One post is of the complaint and another of her handing it to the Mumbai Police. The post reads, “Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under Sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice, @DGPMaharashtra.” The party also condemned her comment and mentioned it on its official Twitter handle.

Yesterday, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the criticism coming her way. The Dhaakad actress wrote, “though I clearly mentioned that 1857 freedom fight was the first revolution that was curbed… which led to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl… Jaa aur ro ab (Go cry some more).” Kangana also said that Congress is an extension of British rule.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Tiku Weds Sheru’s Avneet Kaur: Here because of your hard work & talent