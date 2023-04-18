NTR 30 set to release in EID period; NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer to arrive on April 5, 2024

Jr NTR's tentatively titled NTR30 is making a considerable amount of noise, now that the shoot for the film has officially started. The film co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and it is directed by director Koratala Siva. Saif Ali Khan joined the sets today, that is on the 18th of April, 2023, and the actors will be shooting for some thrilling confrontation sequences in this schedule.

NTR30's Release Coincides With Eid 2024 Week

NTR30 is scheduled to release on 5th of April, 2024. The film coincides with the Eid 2024 week. Eid is likely to fall on the 9th of April, so after its first weekend, it can get the benefit that films usually get from Eid festivities. Eid is synonymous to Salman Khan and we wonder if the actor plans to bring a film of his next Eid as well. He has a release this Eid in the form of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and it is highly likely that he has already commenced planning on his 2024 release.

NTR30 Will Have A Wide Release Across The Country And In Multiple Languages

Jr NTR's films prior to RRR were primarily meant for Telugu audiences but since the global success of RRR, the actor has made it a point to work in films that appeal to pan-India audiences. It goes without saying that NTR30 will be releasing in multiple languages. Jr NTR is expected to have a double role in the film. His character is said to be about a person from a fishing community who fights dacoits and goons to protect his community.

NTR30 Is Jr NTR's First Film After His Breakout Film RRR

NTR30 is Jr NTR's first film after his breakout film RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and co-starring Ram Charan. Post the release of NTR30, he will be shooting for his untitled next with Prashant Neel. He is also confirmed to be a part of War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 will mark the actor's first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Koratala Siva has been a very successful director but the failure of Acharya makes the success of NTR30 very critical for him.

While Saif Ali Khan, apart from NTR30 will be seen in Adipurush, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

We wish the team of NTR30 all the very best.

