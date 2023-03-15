Nukkad, Farzi actor Sameer Khakhar passes away at 71; Fans recall fond memories as they mourn his loss

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, who was best known for playing Khopdi in the TV show Nukkad, passed away at the age of 71. He was admitted to Borivali's MM Hospital due to some respiratory problems. His brother Ganesh Khakhar confirmed the news of his demise. He revealed that the actor passed away at 4.30 am today. Reportedly, Sameer Khakhar's funeral took place at 10.30 am at Babhai Naka Crematorium in Borivali.

Sameer Khakhar's brother reveals details about his health

While speaking to ANI, Ganesh revealed that his brother collapsed earlier today morning. He said, "He experienced some respiratory issues yesterday morning, we called the doctor & he told us to get him admitted. We took him to hospital & he was admitted to ICU. He then had multiple organ failures & today at 4.30 am he passed away. He was 71."

Soon after the news of his demise broke, his fans were seen mourning his loss. A lot of people recalled their fond memories of him. A user wrote, "Ohh I remember him from my childhood, In Raja Babu he done extremely well as in Jai ho movie as well , Recently he did Farzi web series also Om shanti." Another user wrote, "Guru, Khopdi, Hari etc. formed a part of memories that this generation shall never be able to feel. Those underrated actors, those rustic storylines. What a golden age. Om Shanti." One of the comments also read, "From the days of Nukkad....one by one actors of childhood time are leaving for heavenly adobe... strength and prayer for the family, Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Sameer Khakhar also featured in shows like Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat. He recently made his appearance in the series Sunflower with Sunil Grover and Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor.