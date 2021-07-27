Nupur Alankar on Ayushmann, Sonu Sood & Jackie Shroff transferring funds for Savita Bajaj: Huge relief for us

Nupur Alankar, who is a member of the core committee of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) spoke to ETimes TV recently mentioned that Ayushmann Khurrana has come to the rescue of ailing actress Savita Bajaj by transferring a huge sum of money. Nupur said, “Actress Rajeshwari Sachdeva had posted on her Instagram about Savitaji, Ayushmaan called her and transferred the money which was a huge relief for us, as we were able to discharge her from the hospital.'' Nupur added by saying, “Sonu Sood has donated an oxygen concentrator which will also be of use to her.''

According to a report in the Times of India, Jackie Shroff has also transferred a decent sum of money to help out Savita Bajaj. In a previous interview with Bombay Times, Nupur had mentioned, “It pained my heart to see Savitaji’s condition. She has been a part of the industry for several years. Today, she needed help and I wanted to be by her side. CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association), too, has been at the forefront in helping her. She was in the hospital for around 25 days and I am happy that she has been discharged today. Savitaji lived alone in a one-room kitchen apartment, but I don’t think she can do that now. So, I have decided to bring her home.”

Savita Bajaj who is currently recuperating said, “I am feeling better. Nupur has been like a Godsend to me. She assured me that she would be by my side throughout and kept her word. She visited me at the hospital daily. Nupur and her sister, Jigyaasa, have brought me to their home. It seems like a miracle. Mujhe lagta hai mujhe nayi zindagi mil gayi."

