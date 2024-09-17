Nupur Shikhare drops appreciation post for ‘Hum-suffer’ Ira Khan after finishing Triathlon and it’s pure couple goals: ‘I love you a lot’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan started the year 2024 by tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple often gives glimpses of their married life together on social media. Nupur recently dropped an appreciation post for his ‘Hum-suffer’ after finishing a triathlon. He expressed his love for her and set major couple goals.

Today, September 17, 2024, Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his wife, Ira Khan. The first slide was a selfie of the couple taken at the venue of the triathlon. In another quirky selfie, they were seen enjoying their beverages. One photo was taken at night, while another was a mirror selfie inside a lift. The last slide captured them amid their delicious-looking meal.

In the caption, Nupur called Ira “My हम-suffer.” Expressing his love for triathlons and his feelings for his wife, he continued, “Triathlons are very demanding... physically, mentally, emotionally, and more. I do this because I love the sport, but you, @khan.ira, do this because you love me. I want you to know that I love you a lot. You are amazing. Thank you for everything. #love.”

Touched by the post, Ira said, “Always, tumtums,” and left red heart emojis in the comments section. Fans also showered love on the couple. One person said, “Every sport is demanding, and love & support from dear ones makes it easy..Jai,” while another stated, “God bless your togetherness.”

A user called them the “Most adorable couple,” and another comment said, “Stay in love forever.” Many others conveyed their love with heart emojis.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3, 2024. After their official union, they celebrated with their friends and families in Udaipur. Many festivities, including the mehendi, sangeet, and a white wedding ceremony, took place in the picturesque city. A grand reception was later held in Mumbai, where Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Jaya Bachchan, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and others were in attendance.

