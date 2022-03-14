Nupur Shikhare showers love on GF Ira Khan’s priceless post for Aamir Khan on his birthday

Wishes from fans and friends from the Bollywood industry continue to pour in for superstar Aamir Khan on his birthday. Just a while back, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posted a throwback picture with her dad to shower love on his special day. In the photograph, Ira, dressed in a pink frock, was seen resting with her father Aamir on a couch. The father-daughter flaunted their contagious smile as they posed for the camera. Sharing this picture, Ira captioned it with a black heart emoji.

Aamir’s well-wishers rushed to the comment section of the precious post and poured in birthday wishes. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, “Ira you look so cute”. Among thousands of comments, what caught our attention was Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's reaction. Nupur showered love on the father-daughter duo as he dropped a red heart emoticon on the post. Aamir is often seen spending time with Ira and Nupur. In Feb, Ira shared a throwback picture from last year’s Christmas celebration featuring Aamir and Nupur. Ira captioned it as, “Bring back sweater weather. And Christmas is always welcome.”

Take a look:

Aamir Khan has been in the limelight as he recently, in an interview, opened up about his failed marriages to Ira Khan’s mental struggle to son Junaid making his debut and more. On the work front, the superstar is all set to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles, the movie is slated to release on August 11 this year.

