Nushrat Bharucha extends support to 21 days of lockdown; Says ‘It’s a necessary step and people must pay heed’

Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha extends support to nationwide lockdown for three weeks and called it the need of the hour

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21 day lockdown in the country, everyone has been brimming with opinions about the same. To note, the decision was taken in wake of the rapidly increasing cases of the novel coronavirus in India including 10 death across the nation. While the celebrities have been hailing the decision, Nushrat Bharucha has also joined the league and called it a necessary step in the crisis situation to curtail the widespread of the highly contagious virus.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress expressed her disappointment over people crowding the streets during the Janata Curfew and stated that she was shocked to see the video. “It scared me. I think the 21 day lockdown is absolutely essential. They have to pay heed to it and just follow it,” Nushrat added. Was quoted saying. She further asserted that she and her family has been practising self quarantine for almost two weeks now. The Dream Girl actress emphasised, “For the world, the lockdown started last night but I have locked them for 10 days. My gm who is 87 years old, we don't let her go anywhere. I am the only kid in the house. So, the responsibility is all on me.”

In fact, Nushrat has been making the most in this quarantine break and is busy cleaning her house along with enjoying her hobbies. Sharing her quarantine tips, the diva asserted that she has been cleaning her cupboard, writing shayari, enjoying colouring, cleaning up the house, working out and is also enjoying the date night with her parents. Looks like, Nushrat Bharucha already has her plans sorted.

