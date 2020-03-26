Nushrat Bharucha gets talking about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, the lockdown, movies and more; VIDEO

Nushrat Bharucha got talking about the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus, the third instalment of Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, and some more.

Nushrat Bharucha is known for her stint in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which co-starred Kartik Aaryan and ever since their jodi has become quite the hit with the fans. The two have been seen together in hit films Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 and Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety, however, the movie Akash Vani did not work very well at the box office. Earlier today, Nushrat got into a candid chat with Pinkvilla during a live session and she got talking about all things films and some more.

During her chat today, the actress got talking about her interests, some of her favourites, and of course, a third instalment for the much-loved franchise, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the ongoing lockdown of 21 days and some more. On the lockdown, she says, "It scared me. I think the 21 day lockdown is absolutely essential. They have to pay heed to it and just follow it." She also got talking on how she is spending this time and how in fact, the actress is a little particular about things and so, she went on to clean the entire house with Dettol for 3 an a half hours.

Ask her about PKP 3, and she says, "I would love to do Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 with Kartik as soon as we can. I think there is a time and place for everything. So when Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 is destined to happen it will happen." She also went on to reveal how is her favourite actor and she enjoys watching sci-fi films since they keep her wondering as to what is coming next and that is something she likes.

