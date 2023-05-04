Nushratt Bharuccha breaks silence on dating rumors with Yo Yo Honey Singh: Karte raho, I have no problem

Bollywood celebrities and dating rumours go hand in hand and the recent actress to get added to this list is Nushrratt Bharuccha. She was recently seen walking hand-in-hand with popular singer and rapper Honey Singh as they were stepping out of an event and from there began their dating rumours. The moment their video went viral, fans were quick to speculate about their dating. This news came right after Honey Singh announced his break up with his girlfriend Tina Thadani hence fans felt that the singer is moving on with the Selfiee actress. But now in an interview with Indian Express, Nushratt opened up about her relationship status.

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about relationship status

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is promoting her upcoming film Chatrapathi is opening her heart out about a lot of things in her interviews. But while talking to the entertainment portal, the actress spoke about her dating rumours with Yo Yo Honey Singh and said, “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life’s first dating rumour). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumour. Also, because I have never been with anyone. When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumour.” The actor further shared that she has no problems with such news, as it doesn’t really affect her. “I think people have no work in life and they also have a great imagination. So karte raho, I have no problem.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha on not being a part of Dream Girl 2

In an interview with The Times of India, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress went on to call Ayushmann her "closest friend" in the industry. Though she was disheartened, the actress said that she will cheer for the entire team when the film releases as she is close to all of them. Nushrratt said, "When you’ve done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he’s someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo."

