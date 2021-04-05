Nushratt Bharuccha goes into ‘isolation’ after Akshay Kumar tests COVID positive; Takes necessary precautions

While Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised post his diagnosis with coronavirus, his Ram Setu co-star Nushratt Bharuccha has also isolated herself as a precautionary measure.

, who had recently begun shooting for his much talked about Ram Setu, made headlines of late as he was tested positive for COVID 19. While the superstar had shared the news on social media, he also stated he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Post his diagnosis, around 45 crew members from the sets of Ram Setu has also been diagnosed with the deadly virus. Given the COVID 19 outburst on the sets of Ram Setu, Nushratt Bharuccha, who plays one of the lead in the movie, has gone into self isolation now as a precautionary measure.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress shared a selfie wherein she was dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt with the printed hearts. In the pic, Nushratt was seen posing with a steam machine and revealed that she is in isolation and is taking steam inhalation as a precautionary measure. This isn’t all. The actress also mentioned that while she is taking all the necessary precautions, it is important for everyone else to take the precautions and urged everyone to stay safe during the pandemic. A source close to actress stated, “Just when Nushrratt got to know that had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated herself. She is taking all the precautionary measures, as advised to her by the doctors, to keep best health for when the shoot resumes.”

Take a look at Nushratt Bharuccha’s pic as she goes into self isolation:

Meanwhile, after Akshay’s diagnosis, the shooting of Ram Setu has been halted. According to a report published in Times of India, a source stated, “The shoot of ‘Ram Setu’ was scheduled till April 9, however, it has been halted. A massive set has been erected in Madh Island and it will remain redundant for some time now. The team of ‘Ram Setu’ was to then travel out of Mumbai for another schedule, but that will also have to be re-worked now.”

Also Read: After Akshay Kumar tests COVID positive, Ram Setu shooting to be halted? Here’s what we know

Share your comment ×