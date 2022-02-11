Nushrratt Bharuccha amps up her airport style in elegant long grey dress; PICS

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha famously known as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl marked her first commercial success in Bollywood in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan. Today, with her exemplary performances, she has become of the renowned actresses of Bollywood. Moreover, this talented actress is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. She is gorgeous and she knows quite well how to carry herself. On Thursday, she was spotted at the airport and let us tell you if you are looking for some amazing airport fashion inspo, you’ve come to the right place!

In the picture where Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted, she was the epitome of elegance and sophistication. Clad in a white tank top and long grey dress, Nushrratt absolutely stole our hearts. She paired the look with white shoes and a classy bag. Her hair was left open, framing her fair gorgeously. She even flashed her sweet smile as she posed for shutterbugs. Yes, gorgeous girls slay their airport fashion and we stan it!

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Vishal Furia’s horror movie ‘Chhorii’ which was released on Amazon Prime in November, 2021. She will next be seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. The film, which is a social comedy, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi. 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is presented by Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

