Nushrratt Bharuccha on being accepted: Can finally & confidently say that industry has put their faith in me.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been gaining praise from all quarters for her recent horror film, Chhorri. The actress played the role of a pregnant woman in film revolving around female foeticide. The actress is ecstatic about the feedback and is raring to go. Nushrratt has two more female-led films in the pipeline.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I am doing Janhit Mein Jaari, which is another female-oriented film. It gives out a strong social message through humour. Then there’s Ram Setu. I’m really proud of it. It’s an important film and I’m happy to be part of it. Post that, the audience will get to see me in another female-centric film. If a story chooses me and if it’s meant to happen, it will happen."

The actress began her journey with comedy films and acknowledged that people would easily forget. However, with Chhorii, she believes that the industry has accepted her and perception of her as an artiste has changed. "I can finally and very confidently say that the industry has put their faith in me. It was a little bit of a fight and trial and error in the beginning. (So far) I largely did comedy films with unreal premises, where I played over-the-top characters. For people, seeing me in those happy-go-lucky roles was easy to accept and then forget.”

She added, "Today, makers are thinking about out-of-the-box casting. They are investing more time in an actor by conducting workshops so that they can blend in with the world against which the story is set. The industry has started giving me that chance now."

It hasn't come easy though. Speaking about her experience of shooting Chhorii, Nushrratt said, "It was emotionally very draining. I’m glad I didn’t know which scene would follow next. I took one day at a time. If I did take all the emotions at one time, I would have been overwhelmed and completely overdone by them. I’d broken down on the set twice. In one of the scenes, I ended up screaming and shivering."

Well, we cannot wait to see Nushrratt in some newer and interesting roles!

ALSO READ: PICS: Bride to be Katrina Kaif allures in a saree as she arrives with mum at Vicky Kaushal's home