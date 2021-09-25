Nushrratt Bharuccha excited as Janhit Mein Jaari hits the floors: It has an extremely interesting concept

Nushrrat Bharuccha has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days as she has begun working on her next project. We are talking about Janhit Mein Jaari which has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and will also star Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. The movie will be helmed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh and is bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushali. While Nushrrat Bharuccha is excited to be a part of the movie, it is believed that Janhit Mein Jaari will break stereotypes with its concept and Nushrrat will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

To note, the movie will mark Nushrat’s second collaboration with Raaj after their 2019 release Dream Girl. Talking about the movie, Nushrrat stated “Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept, from the moment I heard it, I just knew I had to be part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd”.

Interestingly, Janhit Mein Jaari happens to be a part of multi-film deal between Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa. Speaking about the movie and collaboration, Raaj said “Given that most of India lives in small towns and villages, as a filmmaker, I want mainstream their stories. Janhit Mein Jaari not only addresses a couple of socially relevant issues, but also makes some valid points we need to think about. I'm sure the subject will resonate with urban audiences too. Nushrratt is a wonderful actress and after Dream Girl, I couldn't think of anyone else but her for this film. I'm excited about my collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali and hope to bring many more such interesting and new stories on screen for our vast and diverse audience”.

