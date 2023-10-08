Nushrratt Bharuccha FINALLY returns to Mumbai after being stuck in Israel amid conflict with Hamas; Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence and combat.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has, thankfully, made her way back to India after experiencing a harrowing situation being stranded in Israel, a country currently involved in conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Earlier, there were reports that Nushrratt's team had lost contact with her, but now a video capturing her safe return to Mumbai airport is making rounds on the internet.

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to Mumbai after being stuck in Israel

On Sunday, October 8, Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her roles in films like Dream Girl and Akelli, was sighted at Mumbai airport following her return from Israel. The country is currently engaged in conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas following an attack on Saturday. Dressed in casual pink attire and accompanied by her luggage, Nushrratt appeared visibly distressed as she exited the airport, immediately surrounded by a swarm of media personnel. Have a look:

Nushrratt Bharuccha was earlier stranded in Israel amid conflict with Hamas

Nushrratt had traveled to the country to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, where her film Akelli was showcased. A spokesperson from her team earlier issued a statement to India Today, stating, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today, when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed.”

Later, sources confirmed that Nushrratt had safely reached the Israel airport and was scheduled to board a flight for India soon. A team member of Nushrratt provided an update to ANI, saying, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India.”

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Israel airport safely amid Hamas conflict; to depart for India soon: Report