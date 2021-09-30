Nushrratt Bharuccha on her Busan nomination: I was smiling & dancing after hearing the news

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is on cloud nine as she has been nominated for the Best Actress at the Asian Contents Awards for the Busan Film Festival. Nushrratt, who is shooting for her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari, discovered the news from her manager. The actress expressed happiness and said she feels happy to see her name up there with other International names.

In a chat with India Today, Nushrratt said that she had a very strenuous day as she was shooting in a remote place under the scorching sun with thousands of people bombarding on their set. The actress said she was the only person in the humidity shooting non-stop and smiling and dancing after hearing the news. Nushrratt feels happy to see her name up there with other International names from different parts of the world.

She has been nominated for essaying the role of Meenal in the short film 'Khilauna', a part of the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans’.

Talking about what made her chose the project, Nushrratt told, "I read the script and really liked it. I loved the story. For me, it has always been the script. I met Raj (Mehta) and while talking about the short film we both were literally completing each other's sentences. We were on the same page. We both had the same vision, to be honest and truthful to the subject and narrative.”

She also spoke about the most challenging part of playing a house help and said more than her, the director was worried. “He was like 'you have to forget the Chhote Chhote Peg and Dil Chori girl and become this person'. I even joked with him and asked if he wanted me to sweep the floor in Dharma and show him (laughs). I think trust is very important, and it works both ways. I think for me, I become the person I play and the director is always welcome to intervene and help me become closer to the vision we have. The reason why a lot of people reacted to my character in Ajeeb Daastaans is because it was a cohesive effort,” said the actress.