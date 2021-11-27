Nushrratt Bharuccha on her lead role in Chhorii: Change has come by the audience

Nushrratt Bharuccha has garnered a lot of attention owing to her new release Chhorii. Chhorri is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up on being the ‘hero’ of the film and said that the change has come from the audience as they are getting interested in watching women play the central roles.

Speaking to Indian Express in an interview, Nushrratt said, “Honestly, I hadn’t imagined or processed it because I don’t think that way. When I watched the trailer, I was like, ‘Oh that’s me, me again. Oh my God, I am back.’ Earlier, I would count the number of times I get seen in a trailer (laughs). It’s surreal and small joys in life, and it’s possible only because times have changed. And more than the industry, the change has come by the audience as they want to see stories with women in the central parts. Since the demand is there, one has to supply. Now, people are seeing that change in their own houses where the woman can be the breadwinner. Now, with sons and daughters being treated equally, we are seeing women lead steadfast lives and make their own choices. It doesn’t seem unreal and thus they accept the same in cinemas, too.”

The movie is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma. The much-awaited movie hit the OTT platform on November 26.

