Nushrratt Bharuccha hits back at trolls slamming her for playing condom salesgirl in Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who had made her debut with the 2009 release Kal Kissne Dekha, is known for her offbeat movies and impressive performances. The diva often tries to present something to the table every time she hits the screen. In fact, Nushrratt recently made the headlines after she had shared posters of her upcoming movie Janhit Mein Jaari wherein she will be playing the role of condom salesgirl. Needless to say, her role and the movie have been grabbing a lot of attention.

However, Nushrratt is now making the headlines as she has shared a thought-provoking post about getting slammed for endorsing condoms in the film. And now, Nushrratt had hit back to the trolls with a special video. In the video, the actress said, “A few days back I added two posters from my film on Instagram, in which I, a woman, am seen promoting condoms but people took it in another way. Generally, people share the best comments on their profiles but since yesterday so much has been happening with me so I decided to share the worst comments that I've received”. She shared a glimpse of the lewd comments she had received and concluded the video as, “This is the type of thinking I want to change. But no worries, you point fingers at me and I will raise my voice”.

Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha video here:

Meanwhile, apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt will also be seen collaborating with Akshay Kumar for his much-talked-about movie Ram Setu. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, the movie is slated to release on Diwali this year. Besides, she has also been roped in to play the female lead in Raj Mehta’s upcoming directorial Selfiee which features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Also Read: Janhit Mein Jaari Teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a condom salesgirl, trailer out tomorrow; Watch