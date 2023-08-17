Nushrratt Bharuccha is 'hurt' for getting replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, says 'It feels unfair'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered one of the most successful romantic comedies of Bollywood in 2019, and that gem of a movie is none other than Dream Girl. It’s been two years since Dream Girl was released, but the story and stellar performances of the lead pair, Ayushmann and Nushrratt, and their chemistry are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the audience. Now fast forward to 2023, the sequel of Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, gets announced and we see Ananya Panday stepping into Nushrratt's shoes. Amid the massive frenzy and hype for the upcoming sequel, the then-leading lady of the Dream Girl franchise, Nushrratt Bharuccha has expressed her disappointment for not being chosen for Dream Girl 2.

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, the Dream Girl star opened up about her disappointment over not getting selected as the female lead in the sequel and how the makers did not give her any specific reason for replacing her with Ananya. Talking about the same, Nushrratt said, “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

Interestingly, Nushratt’s highly-anticipated next, Akelli, is hitting the screens on the same day when Dream Girl 2 is getting released. Reacting to the box office clash between Akelli and Dream Girl 2, Bharuccha added, “I didn’t know my film was going to be released on the same day as Dream Girl 2. Technically my film was to release on the 18th but because of some censor issues, we didn’t have permissions of certain kind and we had to delay it. We didn’t want to, but had to. Raj sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best’. And I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected in our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day’. So we have come to a place where we can smile about it.”

Advertisement

About Akelli

Directed by Pranay Meshram, Akelli follows a story of a courageous Indian girl, who gets stuck alone in the war-torn country of Iraq and how she survives after fighting all the odds. Headlined by Nushrratt, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Aditi Rao Hydari in significant roles. Akelli is slated to hit theatres on August 25.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 song Naach OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday steal the show with their energetic dance moves