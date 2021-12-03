Nushrratt Bharuccha & Janhit Mein Jaari's crew excited to resume the comedy drama's shooting; WATCH

COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in a lot of film shoots coming to a halt. But, slowly and steadily everything came back to normal and now that the number of cases has reduced further, film shoots have begun in full swing with the necessary precautions. Well, recently Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari’s shoot had come to a halt after a few crew members on the set tested COVID-19 positive. But now the latest reports are that Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s movie has gone back to floors.

To negate the story reported by a leading digital portal, the lead actress of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared some fun videos from her ongoing shoot for the comedy-drama. Nushrratt who will surprise her audience with her role in the film shared a cute story on her Instagram handle. In the story, we can see her sitting on the D.O.P’s chair and asking about the entire team. The entire team then comes from behind and all seem to be excited.

Take a look:

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the makers confirm that the talking portions of the shoot will end before Christmas and planning for a 2022 release. Presented by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

