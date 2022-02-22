Nushrratt Bharuccha opts for a simple yet classy look as she gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Nushrratt Bharuccha, also dubbed as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl, had her first commercial hit in Bollywood in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, in which she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is now one of Bollywood's most known actors, thanks to her outstanding performances. In addition, this excellent actress is well-known for her exquisite sense of fashion. She is stunning, and she knows how to carry herself elegantly. On Monday, she was spotted at the airport, and trust us when we say that if you're searching for some excellent airport fashion inspiration, you've come to the perfect place!

In the pics, Nushrratt Bharuccha absolutely killed it with her casual yet classy look. She went for an all-white look which was the definition of beauty in simplicity. Clad in a long white kurta and pants, Nushrratt’s breezy outfit definitely contains the potential of being the perfect airport attire. Her hair was pulled back in a tight pony and her blinding white smile made us fall in love with her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha's most recent film appearance was in Vishal Furia's horror film 'Chhorii,' which was released on Amazon Prime in November 2021. Her next film will be 'Janhit Mein Jaari.' Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz, and Paritosh Tripathi will also star in this social comedy. The movie is directed by Jai Basantu Singh. The actress also has many other promising projects such as Hurdang, Ram Setu, and so on in the pipeline.

