Nushrratt Bharuccha is ‘over the moon’ as Chhorii to have a sequel: ‘It is a passion project for all of us’

Nushrratt Bharuccha has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her recent release Chhorii has been a massive hit and is being appreciated by the audience and critics alike. And while the team is still basking in the success of the movie, the makers have come up with another big announcement. Nushrratt’s Chhorii is set to get a sequel. Yes! You read it right. Interestingly, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel which is tentatively titled as Chhorii 2.

It is said the sequel will pick up Sakshi’s (played by Nushrratt) story from where it left in the first film. Talking about the sequel, director Vishal Furia said, "I am thrilled to take the Chhorii story to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorrii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through''.

On the other hand, Nushrratt is overwhelmed with the love coming her way for Chhorii and is excited about the sequel. She said, “I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2”.

