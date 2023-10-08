Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Israel airport safely amid Hamas conflict; to depart for India soon: Report

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, has now reportedly reached the Israel airport safely and is expected to return to India soon.

Published on Oct 08, 2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Israel airport safely (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence and combat.

Akelli star Nushrratt Bharuccha found herself in a distressing situation as she got stranded in Israel, currently embroiled in a conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Initially, her team reported a loss of contact with her. However, new sources now indicate that the actress has safely reached the Israel airport and is expected to board a flight for India soon.

Nushrratt Bharuccha to board a flight for India from Israel airport soon

Earlier reports indicated that actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was stranded in Israel, a nation currently at war following an attack by Hamas that resulted in numerous casualties. Her team had expressed concerns over their inability to establish contact with her. However, a new report from CNN-News18 states that Nushrratt has safely reached the Israel airport and is expected to depart for India soon.

A member of Nushrratt's team informed ANI, stating, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India.”

Credits: CNN-News18/ANI

