Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals she was told ‘aap poster pe acche nahi lagoge’ by filmmakers who rejected her

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one such actress who is growing with each film. She has worked with several actors in Bollywood. She is currently on a promotional spree to promote her upcoming Pan-India film Chatrapathi which also features Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the titular role. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress opened up about the number game among female actors. She revealed that she does not believe in fighting for the top slot and she does not understand what that even means.

Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about the number game

Nushrratt Bharuccha elaborated about the number game and revealed that not wanting to fight for the top spot has cost her projects. “I have been told that aap poster pe acche nahi lagoge (You won’t look good on posters). Imagine, are they making films or just posters? You can never sell a film only on poster value. So yes, I do hear a lot of these lingos and languages and this is why maybe I like working with new people. They can make Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Sweety… and kill it. I think at the end of the day if your work backs you, all these myths can be broken,” she said.

Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about Dream Girl 2

In an interview with The Times of India, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress went on to call Ayushmann her "closest friend" in the industry. Though she was disheartened, the actress said that she will cheer for the entire team when the film releases as she is close to all of them. Nushrratt said, "When you’ve done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he’s someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo."

ALSO READ: Was Nushrratt Bharuccha 'disheartened' about not being part of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana?