Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why she changed the spelling of her name: I believe in the universe & its energies
Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl, will soon be seen in a new avatar in Hansal Mehta's next. This time, Nushrratt will be appearing opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang and the film's trailer as well as its songs have already created a buzz on social media. The actress will be essaying the role of a computer teacher, whereas Rajkummar is the school's physical education teacher.
When asked how her experience was shooting with a talented cast, Nushrratt recalled a funny anecdote. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "It was the first day of shoot and the first time I was speaking in Haryanvi. They gave me a long dialogue in Haryanvi and I had to say it fast. All senior actors were there in front of me -- from Rajkummar, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and others and I just kept fumbling and messing up. They had actually thought of playing a prank on me. Hansal Mehta sir got angry and said on the mic ‘What are you doing! How can you take 5 takes for this! This is such a simple dialogue!’ I was worried that it was my first day and he was already thinking that I couldn’t do it."
The actress went on to add, "If it goes to my head that I am not doing well, then I am unable to do that shot even in 10 takes. It was take 15 and I had still not got it right. Later on, they all started laughing as they had planned Hansal ji to scream at me so that I got nervous and spoilt the scene. Then we all chilled together and I did the scene properly."
Nushrratt has already impressed a number of fans with her chemistry with Rajkummar. However, her fans and the media were in for a surprise recently when the actress changed the spelling of her name. The actress added an extra R, T and a C in her full name leaving many wondering the reason behind this change.
Sharing her reason for the spelling change, Nushrratt revealed, "This was not because life was great and I wanted it to be better. I always wanted to get a consultation for my name for a very long time. I met a numerologist and they explained the science to me. I believe a lot in universe and how it works via energies and vibrations. They explained to me about the potential of the new spelling of my name and I did it."
With Chhalaang, Nushrratt will be making her digital debut as the film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 13 November.
