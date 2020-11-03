Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why she changed the spelling of her name: I believe in the universe & its energies

The actress recently added an extra R, T and a C in her full name leaving many wondering the reason behind this change. Read on to know what Nushrratt Bharuccha has to say.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl, will soon be seen in a new avatar in Hansal Mehta's next. This time, Nushrratt will be appearing opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang and the film's trailer as well as its songs have already created a buzz on social media. The actress will be essaying the role of a computer teacher, whereas Rajkummar is the school's physical education teacher.

When asked how her experience was shooting with a talented cast, Nushrratt recalled a funny anecdote. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "It was the first day of shoot and the first time I was speaking in Haryanvi. They gave me a long dialogue in Haryanvi and I had to say it fast. All senior actors were there in front of me -- from Rajkummar, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and others and I just kept fumbling and messing up. They had actually thought of playing a prank on me. Hansal Mehta sir got angry and said on the mic ‘What are you doing! How can you take 5 takes for this! This is such a simple dialogue!’ I was worried that it was my first day and he was already thinking that I couldn’t do it."

The actress went on to add, "If it goes to my head that I am not doing well, then I am unable to do that shot even in 10 takes. It was take 15 and I had still not got it right. Later on, they all started laughing as they had planned Hansal ji to scream at me so that I got nervous and spoilt the scene. Then we all chilled together and I did the scene properly."

Nushrratt has already impressed a number of fans with her chemistry with Rajkummar. However, her fans and the media were in for a surprise recently when the actress changed the spelling of her name. The actress added an extra R, T and a C in her full name leaving many wondering the reason behind this change.

Sharing her reason for the spelling change, Nushrratt revealed, "This was not because life was great and I wanted it to be better. I always wanted to get a consultation for my name for a very long time. I met a numerologist and they explained the science to me. I believe a lot in universe and how it works via energies and vibrations. They explained to me about the potential of the new spelling of my name and I did it."

With Chhalaang, Nushrratt will be making her digital debut as the film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 13 November.

Credits :Hindustan Times

