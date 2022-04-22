Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari’s release date out; To clash with Mission Majnu & Govinda Naam Mera

Nushrratt Bharuccha had been taking to her social media handle to share the BTS pictures and videos from the sets of her movie Janhit Mein Jaari. The film is a women-centric one and promises to be based on quite a different subject. Well, taking to her Instagram handle, Nushrratt shared the motion poster of Janhit Mein Jaari and announced the release date of the film which is June 10. Interestingly, 2 other big films are already clashing at the box office on that day. So Janhit Mein Jaari will be clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera.

The motion poster of Janhit Mein Jaari is quite interesting and it has a voice-over of Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sharing the poster the actress wrote, “Ab tak aapne dekhi hai kayi badi badi filmein. Par ab baari hai iss womaniyaa ki, jo lekar aa rahi hai ek bada idea. Yeh suchana hai #JanhitMeinJaari hai, 10 June ko cinemas mein milne ki hai taiyaari.” It will be interesting to see 3 movies clash at the box office and all of them from a different genre. Who do you think amongst Nushrratt, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will win?

Check out the motion poster:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Vishal Furia’s horror movie ‘Chhorii’ which was released on Amazon Prime in November 2021. She will next be seen in Selfiee and ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. The film, which is a social comedy, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz, and Paritosh Tripathi. 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is presented by Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

