Nushrratt Bharuccha says she was offered more 3 movies led by women after Chhorii: This is success to me

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, whose last two films Chhorii (2021) and Dream Girl (2019) — focused on the serious subjects of female infanticide and loneliness, believes that women, both in films and in real life, have become much more vocal about their point of view on various social issues and taboo subjects. Meanwhile, in her upcoming film, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari,’ the actress will be playing the role of a condom seller.

However, the actress recently spoke about what success means to her. In an interview with the PTI, Nushrratt said, “Post the release of ‘Chhorii’ I was offered three more movies led by women, this for me is a success. Because if more producers and directors are willing to put money in, it means they have earned some returns. The fact that the team is willing to make ‘Chhorii’, gives me an indication that it was a success.

Meanwhile, talking about her upcoming film, the 37-year-old actress said, the performance of the upcoming Raaj Shaandilyaa-production will define the degree of change in society. She said, “Whether we can be successful at it, is a big question. Cumulatively, the country will tell us whether they have accepted us with this normalcy or not. We will learn about it when our film releases,” she added.

Nushratt started her acting career with the TV show Kittie Party (2002) and made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa (2006). She then featured in Dibarkar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) but it was Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) that catapulted her to fame.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ traces the journey of a woman from a small town in Madhya Pradesh who faces challenges due to social taboo around condoms, as she fights back against her family and the neighbourhood. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Jai Basantu Singh.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, the film is set to be theatrically released on June 10.