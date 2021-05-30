Nushrratt Bharuccha says working with Akshay Kumar was ‘amazing fun’: He takes care of everybody in the team

In an interview, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about working with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Ram Setu. Check out the details.

Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu’s production work was stalled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and will be sharing the screen for the much awaited movie. Nushrratt, who is working with Akshay for the first time, has opened up about her experience in a recent chat with Filmfare. The actress talked about how exciting and fun it is to work with the actor and added that he always takes care of his team.

During the interview, Nushrratt shared that Akshay is extremely energetic and funny. The actress shared that there was not a single ‘dull moment’. “He takes care of everybody in the team,” she added. She explained that the actor also ensured that they were eating well and carrying food for them. The star added that they all ate together and cracked jokes. “There was not a single second where I felt there on set it was his time. It is always our time,” she told the outlet.

Nushrratt shared that while they were on set, there was a tremendous team spirit and a feeling of ‘togetherness’ between them. She further revealed, “Producer, director, Akshay, Jaqueline, and I were always hanging together.” The actress also talked about how the actor used to crack jokes on the set to spread positivity and made everyone laugh. “We all used to sit in this big circle. There was so much fondness, togetherness. It felt like a team. I don’t know how to explain it,” she concluded.

