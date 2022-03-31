Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the ‘best tip’ to avoid marriage: Don’t fight it

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been creating a wave in the industry with her last film Chhorii. She is now all set to entertain her fans with her next project Hurdang alongside Sunny Kaushal. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed how she manages to deal with questions about marriages and even revealed the ‘hack’ to avoid it.

As per a report in ETimes, Nushrratt’s mother had earlier revealed that her daughter has avoided the marriage question for some time. Commenting on the same, Nushrratt told the news portal, “Main ye bhi nahi bol sakti ki mummy aap ladka dhund lo, main shaadi kar lungi. Woh sach mein dhund lenge. Toh apne hi paer pe main kulhaadi nahi maar sakti.”

The actress further went on to give the hack on how one can avoid the marriage question. Nushrratt said the best tip she can give anyone is ‘don’t fight it’. She believes the more you fight it, the more chaos there will be and the more they will force you to do something you don't want to do.

Nushrratt also revealed that she has been meeting boys as per her parents’ choice, however, she doesn’t take it forward after she is done with meeting them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt has appeared in several movies including Pyar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and others. She now has several projects in her kitty including Hurdang, Ram Setu. She will also be seen in Selfiee with Akshay Kumar.