Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a heartfelt note about COVID 19 crisis in India: I find myself at a loss of words

Nushrratt Bharuccha expressed her feelings regarding the ongoing COVID 19 crisis in India by drafting a long note on Instagram. Shares discomfort and lack of hopefulness about the current situation.

India is dealing with a mammoth second wave of COVID 19 and that’s not enough harm done. As per some of the medical workers, a third wave might strike the country in a few months which is said to be more contagious than the current one. Humanity is striving hard to sustain the loss of lives, keep quiet and keep saving more but it is not unnatural to have doomed thoughts in 2021. One of the more popular actresses of the current generation, Nushrratt Bharuccha had penned down her thoughts on Instagram about worrying, hopelessness, and the depth of repercussions.

In the post, Nushrratt wrote, “Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to COVID - 19… Families broken .. lives destroyed .. so deeply saddened with everything around us,”. She further mentions the heaviness she feels in the heart thinking of how tough the times are. She said that people are asked to stay home because it is almost a promise that they will be safe but the home does not only mean four walls. Home for every Indian is the entire country and since the country is not safe, how can anybody be at rest.

Nushrratt mentioned the depth of repercussions that will follow when the dust settles. She ended the post by writing, “I truly do not know what world we will be in, in the future.. If this is the one we are in right now.” Before the second wave hit, Nushrratt had started the shooting of Ram Setu with and Jacqueline Fernandez but the shoot got stalled when Akshay got diagnosed COVID positive.

