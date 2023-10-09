Nushrratt Bharuccha sings Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan at Akelli premiere in Israel prior Hamas attack; VIRAL video

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence and combat.

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha recently made her way back to India after being stranded in war-torn Israel, which faced an attack from the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday, October 7. Reports indicate that Nushrratt was in Israel to attend the premiere of her movie Akelli at the Haifa International Film Festival. A video capturing the actress singing a Bollywood song at the event, before tensions escalated, is now gaining widespread attention on social media.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s singing video from Akelli premiered in Israel

The film Akelli was recently showcased at the Haifa International Film Festival in Israel. A video of lead actress Nushrratt Bharuccha taking the stage and singing at the movie’s premiere before facing the challenges of being stuck in the war-hit nation is currently gaining viral traction on the internet. In the video, Nushrratt is seen immersed in enjoyment, singing the iconic song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Yaarana alongside her co-star Tsahi Halevi and others. Have a look:

Yesterday, on October 8, Nushrratt was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport in the afternoon. Clearly fatigued and distressed, she made her way towards the exit, immediately surrounded by the media. The Dream Girl actress safely returned after concerns were raised when a member of her team reported her being stuck in Israel with no contact. In a statement to India Today, they explained, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed.”

About Nushrratt Bharuccha’s movie Akelli

The thriller drama film, directed by Pranay Meshram, hit theaters in India on August 25. Interestingly, the movie's plot also centered around an Indian girl trapped in a combat zone, navigating the challenges to ensure her survival.

